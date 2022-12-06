Not Available

Scene of the Crime

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Welcome to the Scene of the Crime guide at TV Tome. A joint French/Canadian production that was produced by CTV, Scene of the Crime had a primarily Canadian cast with numerous Canadian and French guest stars. Originally filmed in English, this series has also been dubbed into French. The episodes were shown anthology-style. Although there were five main stars, in each episode the stars would play different characters, each with two normally teaming up against another two, and one typically not being featured.

Cast

Barbara Parkins
George Touliatos
Kim Coates
Maxine Miller
Sandra Nelson
Stephen J. Cannell

View Full Cast >

Images