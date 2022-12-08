Not Available

Scenic Routes Around the World is a stunning collection of the world s most exotic and beautiful, roads, rivers, and trails, shot in breathtaking HD. Behold the splendors of ancient journeys that have connected both famous and forgotten places for centuries, and now connect you to those who traversed them throughout history. Spanning six continents, this series takes you to Europe, Alaska, Africa, the Amazon, and beyond. Meet the people who make these places distinctive and magical, as they share the ancient customs preserved for centuries. Capture the essence of travel and explore the commonalities that have always connected those who journey to far-off places.