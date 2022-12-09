Scent of a Man

Not Available

Based on a mega popular bestseller of Korea, this drama is somewhat like the drama Snowman because of the fact that the step-sister falls in love with her step-brother and vice versa. Hyuk-soo is somewhat a cliched Korean character. Good at fighting and smart, but chooses the wrong path (almost as if he’s forced to be a jopok); has morals; is loyal; and most importantly, loves one woman only. Eun-hae’s mom and Hyuk-soo’s dad, both widowed for a long time, fall in love and decide to get married before Eun-hae’s mom dies. While this is going on, Hyuk-soo and Eun-hae meet. Automatically they know they are in love, but since they become family, Hyuk-soo looks at her in a way an older brother should … or does he?