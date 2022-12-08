Scent of Love

Not Available

Ming Tian Qing and Qi Ling meet in Vietnam after she loses her late father's bracelet. They do not get along from the start, and after Qi Ling finds Tian Qing's bracelet they never want to see each other again. However, at the airport back in Taiwan, Xiang Zhi Yuan, a long time admirer, has thrown together a huge proposal ceremony for Tian Qing. She panics and tells him that Qi Ling is already her fiance. Qi Ling has always liked Zhen Zhen, who has always cared more about becoming famous than him. But when she finds out that Qi Ling is getting married, she gets jealous and decides to get revenge by breaking up the couple. Who better to team up with than the other jilted partner, Zhi Yuan?