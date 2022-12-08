Not Available

School-Live!

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lerche

Takeya Yuki is in love with the school. For her, it's a wonderful place, where she enjoys her school activities, especially the activities of her club: School Life Club. The club has Rii-chan as the president, Kurumi-chan as another member, and the teacher, Megu-nee, always there for them. Yes, she is in love with her school... on her mind. Because, for her, the reality of the school and their club's activities is way too hard to be perceived...

Cast

Inori MinaseYuki Takeya (voice)
Ari OzawaKurumi Ebisuzawa (voice)
Mao IchimichiYuuri "Rii-san" Wakasa (voice)
Rie TakahashiMiki "Mi-kun" Naoki (voice)
Ai KayanoMegumi "Megu-nee" Sakura (voice)

