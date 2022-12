Not Available

Keisuke Shimizu, upset over the problems in his household, becomes a delinquent and sees women as only sexual tools. His class representative, Orie Yuki, wants to change his beliefs. To show him the power of true love, Orie agrees to be his sex slave for three months. Orie has no idea what her decision will have on her future, especially since Keisuke's attention is away from his former lover. Quelle: aniSearch.de