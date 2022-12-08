Not Available

School of Golf is The Golf Channel series that follows the students and instructors of the Hank Haney International Junior Golf Academy. Hank Haney, one of the best golf instructors ever, is now taking on a class of junior golfers, at his school headquartered on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Hank has taught more than 200 professionals from the LPGA, European, Japanese and Asian tours, and is currently the swing coach for Tiger Woods. In 1993 he was recognized as the National PGA Teacher of the Year, and has since published 3 books on the game. The school has been home to more than 2,000 students, with 90 percent going on to receive college golf scholarships, heading to great schools like the University of Georgia, Purdue, Clemson, and more. The golfers learn from the best, as they train for success in tournament golf, as well as academics. Watch as the junior golfers learn how to be the next golf superstar, while dealing with being away from home for the first time and the pressure of performing on the course and in the classroom on School of Golf.