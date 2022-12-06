School of Rock

Not Available

The series follows a group of rule-abiding prep school students – Zack, Lawrence, Freddy, Summer and Tomika – who learn to take risks and reach new heights thanks to substitute teacher Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck musician who uses the language of rock ‘n’ roll to inspire his class to form a secret band. Throughout the school year, these middle-school classmates find themselves navigating relationships, discovering their unknown talents and learning lessons on loyalty and friendships.