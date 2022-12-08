Not Available

School of Surf is a show about two high school surf teams as they compete to go to the Red Bull Riders Cup. One is from Malibu High School, situated in a classic California surf town with perfect waves, sunshine year 'round and a vibrant surf scene. The other is from the OC of the East - Ocean City, New Jersey, with its freezing winters, crowded summers and unpredictable waves. The two towns couldn't be any more different. But the thing the two teams share is the dream of becoming pro surfers and balancing their lives with an obsession with waves. But this isn't another reality show, this is real life. This is School of Surf.