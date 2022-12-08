Not Available

When most people hear the phrase ``school spirit,'' they think of cheering on a school's sports teams. When people on the reality series ``School Spirits'' hear the phrase, they think of ghosts and other types of paranormal activity. The series travels to schools across the country to reveal first-hand accounts of paranormal activity as experienced by students, teachers, parents and staff members on the campuses. Bone-chilling re-enactments of the narratives help to bring the hauntings to life for viewers. Prolific reality-TV producer Mark Burnett (``Survivor'') serves as an executive producer on the hourlong series.