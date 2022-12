Not Available

Schulman show is a web-TV program on aftonbladet.se which premiered 30 October 2009. It is structured as a talk show in which TV host Alex Schulman talks with recurrent Ann Söderlund and Markus Larsson and usually a guest in each program. The topics are current entertainment events. Each program has had between 350,000 and 500,000 viewers, making it the Swedish breakthrough for Web TV.