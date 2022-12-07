Not Available

The vast cover-ups. The big lies. The stubborn mysteries. The stories have been told, but the truth remains hidden. Finally, for the first time ever, a series that doesn't just ponder the questions, it hunts for the answers. From cryptozoology to government conspiracies, SCI FI Investigates will launch a new expedition every episode to aggressively investigate the unexplained phenomena, both old and new. In the spirit of the successful investigative special The Bermuda Triangle: Startling New Secrets, this series will take fresh looks at such classic legends and mysteries as Bigfoot, Roswell, Voodoo, and Life After Death, as well as recent news-making phenomena. Unlike other series tackling the paranormal, the mythical and the top secret, SCI FI Investigates will be both timeless and topical. NBC Media Productions will capitalize on its experience and resources to be able to jump on breaking news of paranormal or mysterious events, as well as follow-ups to earlier investigations. In each episode of SCI FI Investigates, we will uncover new evidence and subject old evidence to the newest forensic investigative technology for fresh analysis. We will interview eyewitnesses for new insights and recruit the foremost scientists and historians, skeptics and believers to uncover new clues and reveal new perspectives of legendary mysteries