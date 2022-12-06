Science Fiction Theatre

Not Available

Scientific speculation from the 1950s told in a science fiction format. That was the basis for this anthology of futuristic stories, hosted and narrated by Truman Bradley. The series speculated on such things as visitors from other planets, UFO incidents, space fight, espionage technology, and miracle drugs that could cure all ills. Stories of crackpots, who turn out to be visionaries, and eyewitnesses to the fantastic, fighting to be believed. The show also utilized experts as consultants to help keep the show within the known realm of the scientific possibilities speculated at the time.