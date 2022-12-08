Not Available

SCIENCE INVESTIGATORS is a new and groundbreaking television program that takes a 21st century, cutting-edge approach to the subject of science. The show will provide solutions to a series of scientific mysteries in a fresh, captivating way. Full of information told through compelling stories, the pilot series is presented by four young, lively hosts, armed with the latest gadgets and technology, who make this a science show with attitude for the blog generation. In the first episode, SCIENCE INVESTIGATORS asks: What can DNA from a more than 30,000-year-old Neanderthal man tell us about ourselves? Are vanishing frogs an early warning sign of hazards to come? Why is the knuckleball one of the most mind-boggling pitches in baseball? Will bacteria be used to power iPods in the future? SI also tells the moving story of an injured Iraq war veteran searching for a better bionic arm. Finally, are NASCAR drivers ready for a new kind of racecar -- one that's all electric?