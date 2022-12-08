Not Available

On this program, you will encounter leading-edge researchers and their work... including world-renowned researchers who will join us in the studio. It's the perfect way to keep tabs on what's happening across a broad range of science and technology fields in Japan! The program is hosted by a rotating lineup of "Science Watchers" along with Science Navigator Rena Yamada. Science Watchers are primarily university professors with expertise ranging from cultural anthropology to neuroscience. Each will appear on two broadcasts, bringing the perspective of their various fields to timely topics. You won't want to miss our Science Watchers' enlightening explanations of emerging developments in science and technology! The Science News Watch segment highlights a story that has caught the interest of the week's Science Watcher. This is followed by the presentation of the day's main topic, a feature called The Leading Edge. Science View will also cover Japanese manufacturing innovation. Michelle Yamamoto reports each week on one Takumi - a modern-day master of manufacturing innovation - on the J-Innovators segment. Beginning on January 8th, a 28-minute program will be broadcast each Sunday at 9:10 am JST, and rebroadcast every four hours for the rest of the day for a total of six broadcasts.