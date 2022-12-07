Not Available

SCOPE this out: science is everywhere. It’s behind the technology we use, the food we eat, the houses we live in, the clothes we wear, the medicine we take, the bridges we cross, the roads we travel, the athletes who become our sporting heroes and the health of the planet we call home. Now there’s a science show for kids called Scope to explain the science that’s all around us. Scope is a half hour of fast, funny and informative scientific entertainment for children aged 8-14 years. Each week Scope explores a different theme to discover the science behind everything. Each week, host, Dr Rob tackles a different topic, tears it apart, explores it, relates it to a child’s life and finally catapults the concept into the realms of technology and the future.