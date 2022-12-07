Not Available

‘Scorched Earth’ has placed itself in the vanguard of military history programming. It is the definitive record of the weapons, warriors and tactics which shaped the face of battle during World War Two. Fascinating archive footage from German and Allied sources forms the basis of the Scorched Earth series, complemented by magnificent animation sequences, illustrative maps and graphics, brand new footage of surviving relics from around the world and interviews with the world’s foremost military historians. Made with the help of The Imperial War Museum (London, England) and The Smithsonian Institute (Washington, USA), ‘Scorched Earth’ is military archaeology at its very best.