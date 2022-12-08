Not Available

"Scoring the Deal" follows Jason Abrams, real estate specialist to the pros, through the fast-paced world of real estate for the world's best professional athletes. Known as the "Jerry Maguire of real estate," Jason's intense drive ensures that his clients are taken care of on every level. He serves not only as a broker, but also as concierge and tour guide to sport's biggest stars. Athletes featured this season include NFL pros Clinton Portis, Adewale Ogunleye, Cato June, Vontae and Vernon Davis and NBA stars Greivis Vasquez and Jordan Farmar.