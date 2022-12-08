Not Available

Scot Squad is a spoof of 'blue light' reality shows like Traffic Cops. Jack Docherty stars as Chief Constable Cameron Miekelson, and the show follows the adventures of the first Unified Scottish Police Force. Scotland has a new band of 'Bravehearts' on the streets, in the countryside, on the phone and behind a desk. Tough, brave, valiant and fearless - protecting and serving the public - on call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week the Scot Squad serve up an arresting mix of crime and comedy. Featuring in-depth interview footage with the Force's first ever Chief Constable Cameron Miekelson as he shares his philosophy on law enforcement and his hopes and dreams for the future. Elsewhere, Volunteer Officer, Ken Beattie buys soup for the homeless and reassures a victim of washing line theft. Whilst city cops, Fletcher and McLaren, break up a domestic dispute as they patrol the beat. Discover just how frequently certain members of the public share what they consider to be key information with their local police station desk sergeant. Get behind the wheel with traffic cops, Urquhart and Singh, as they investigate an instance of bad car parking while insisting that not all of Scotland's road problems are the fault of drunk pensioners.