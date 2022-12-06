Scotch & Wry

Not Available

Scotch and Wry was a Scottish comedy sketch show which was broadcast on BBC One Scotland and starred Rikki Fulton. After two series, in 1978 and 1979, the programme continued as a regular part of the channel's Hogmanay celebrations between 1980 and 1992. The show gave early exposure to actors like Gregor Fisher, Tony Roper, Gerard Kelly and Miriam Margolyes. The focus of Scotch and Wry was on predominantly Scottish (and in particular Glaswegian) humour - the viewer had to be familiar with the Glasgow Patter in order to understand many of the jokes. As a result, much of the humour was constructed around distinctly Glaswegian themes; such as the city's suburbs, its football clubs, and even its famous sectarian divide was also played for laughs. In later episodes, less of an emphasis was placed on this, and the writers began to draw on major news events that had happened during the previous year as their basis. In many sketches, characters poked fun at Sydney Devine. He even appeared in a sketch once, a parody of Phantom of the Opera. In later years it became customary of Scotch and Wry to include a post-closing credits sketch which was usually a dig at The Hogmanay Show which followed immediately afterwards. This usually involved Rikki Fulton interrupting a party to throw the television out the window before The Hogmanay Show started. After the series ended, it was replaced by Jonathan Watson's football-themed sketch comedy show, Only an Excuse? in BBC Scotland's Hogmanay television lineup.