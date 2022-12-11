Scotland: A Year in the Wild

Not Available

This four-part nature series reveals the extraordinary stories of Scotland’s secret wild places and the unexpected animals that live there. Scotland hosts a spectacular array of wildlife, from highland red deer, white-tailed eagles, red squirrels and pine martens to coastal dwelling puffins, grey seals, otters, and even killer whales. Stretching from the Shetlands to the south of the country, each episode focuses on how animals strive to survive through four very different seasons in one epic year, dominated by a maritime climate that’s both punishing and unpredictable, with their lives always at the mercy of the elements.