Scotland - The Edge of the Land

Not Available

A spectacular aerial journey up Scotland's western coastline. The edge of the land is where geography becomes history, much of what defines the Scots happened where the mountains tumble into the sea, where the Atlantic's long fingers reach into the heart of Scotland. From the air we see where man has patterned the landscape; the great city of Glasgow, the fisher towns of the west. We see the marks made by a thousand generations; the stones of Callanish, the brochs of Glenelg. The wild margins of Scotland have been shaped by the raw power of the ocean; the cliffs at Cape Wrath, the jagged ridge of the Cuillin. This DVD features the first six programmes from the popular Scottish Television series. Programme 1: Starting in Glasgow, down the Clyde to Arran, the Mull of Kintyre, the Isle of Gigha, throught the Crinan Canal to Inverary Castle. Programme 2: The stunning seascape of the Inner Hebrides: Islay and Jura, Oronsay, Colonsay and Mull, Tiree and Coll, Muck, Eigg, Rhum and Conna. Programme 3: Oban to Loch Kishorn: exploring Glencoe, Ben Nevis, the silver sands of Morar, Loch Duich, Eilean Donan Castle and the Five Sisters of Kintail Programme 4: The Isle of Skye, Kyleakin, the Sound of Sleat, the Black Cuillin, Dunvegan Castle and the bizarre rock formations of the Old Man of Storr. Programme 5: The Outer Hebrides the 130 mile long straggle of 200 islands, including Barra, Eriskay, Benbecula, Harris, Lewis and also the remote island of St Kilda. Programme 6: The Northwest Highlands, Loch Torridon, Gairloch, Inverewe Gardens, Honda Island Bird Reserve and Cape Wrath.