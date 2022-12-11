Not Available

Take a peek inside some of the country's most stunning properties, as three judges travel the length and breadth of the nation in search of Scotland's Home of the Year. Architect Michael Angus, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers will visit some truly unique homes over the course of the series, looking for stand-out design and impressive interiors. From Arran to Aberdeen and Boat of Garten to Coupar Angus, there's a vast array of property styles to consider, from renovated period farmhouses to innovative contemporary builds. The regional heats take place over seven 30-minute episodes, building to the one-hour final in which Scotland's Home of the Year is decided.