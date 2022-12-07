Not Available

Phil Cunningham embarks on a journey very close to his heart, exploring the roots of Scotland's music to find out what makes it distinctly Scottish. Over the six-part series, Phil travels across Scotland's glorious landscape, telling the story of the nation's incredible music heritage whilst showcasing the richness and diversity of new talent. As Phil discovers, the sound of Scottish music has changed dramatically over the years, but the subject matter has not. Love, legends, the landscape, work and pride in our nation have been the constant inspiration for Scottish musicians for hundreds of years. Composers and songsmiths have returned to these ideas time and again. Using a mix of music performance, conversation and reflection, Scotland's Music with Phil Cunningham tells an epic tale. From the music of the isles to the sounds of the cities, from Scotland's brightest new musicians to the music our ancestors took with them around the world. Phil says: "For the last 30 years, Scottish music has been my life and my career. I love this little, great, big country that we live in. I love it for its loyalty and for its passion, I love it for its determination in the face of adversity but most of all I love its music."