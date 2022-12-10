Not Available

Does owning a dream vacation property seem out of reach? Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray offers the ultimate road map to renovation and rental success in Scott’s Vacation House Rules. With years of smart real estate investing and renovation experience, Scott will unlock the rental potential of even the most uninspired properties. Finding and transforming tired, dated and rundown spaces into unique and buzz-worthy parcels of paradise, Scott’s Vacation House Rules will prove that any dream property is always within reach. Scott’s Vacation House Rules is produced by McGillivray Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for HGTV Canada.