Scouting for Adventure is an original series based on the Boy Scouts of America and their flagship magazine, Boys' Life. This high-adventure show targets young outdoorsmen, teaching wilderness skills with an emphasis on safety and team-building. Episodes feature exciting activities like rock climbing, kayaking, scuba diving, ropes courses, backpacking, horse riding, canoeing, and whitewater rafting; and cover important outdoor Scouting topics, including safety tips, gear reviews, merit badges, conservation, campfire cooking, and knot tying. The show promotes awareness of the Boy Scouts of America and its Scouting values and activities.