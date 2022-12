Not Available

Each episode, Pro driver Shane Lynch sets two teams of mechanics a task of epic proportions... to build a one-off vehicle from scrapyard junk that can out-perform his top-of-the range supercar. During four manic days, the teams are expertly guided by head-engineer Ralph Hosier, before they hit the racetrack aiming to topple Shane’s four wheeled icon. From acceleration to braking, handling to grip, the series gets under the hood of supercar engineering.