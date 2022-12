Not Available

Cheerful and bright, So Hyun is creative as well. She is the only-child of a prominent artistic film director, Kim Jung Woo. Having lost her mother at an early age, she spends her days happily with her father who is like a friend. They at times have heated discussion on movies, worries about each other’s health. Her father is the owner of Sukyoung Theater and their intimate father and daughter relationship is well known.