Screen (2015)

Not Available

Iconic movie host and critic Margaret Pomeranz joins respected actor, journalist, producer and director Graeme Blundell to co-host Screen every Thursday evening from 8pm on Foxtel Arts. Margaret and Graeme will discover, digest, review and guide viewers through the latest offerings on our screens – exploring movies, television and online TV in an engaging panel discussion. Each week Margaret and Graeme will be joined by screen enthusiasts and special guests including Chas Licciardello, who will offer new discoveries, fresh insights and critical perspectives.