Robert “Videobob” Moseley is the creative mastermind behind a unique prop shop in Dallas that creates iconic replica vehicles from TV shows and movies. In each half-hour episode of Screen Machines Videobob and his crew—a ragtag bunch of misfits including an aspiring illusionist, a brainy engineer and an exotic-dancer-turned-accountant—take on a new project where they research, gather materials, build, refine and test their vehicles before unveiling them to clients. No detail is too minor, no client too demanding and no challenge is too great for Videobob and his crew.