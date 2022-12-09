Not Available

A sitcom following the disastrous exploits of twenty-something Dylan Witter, who must contact everyone he's ever slept with to tell them he has Chlamydia. Dylan's not proud of the number of women he's slept with, so he decides to use this quest to make sense of a decade of squandered opportunities, broken promises, and romantic car-crashes. Love hurts, especially when you urinate. Dylan seeks out a different girl from his STI contact list, as he remembers a sexual encounter he'd previously tried his hardest to forget. Joining him on this trip down memory lane are best friend Evie, and terrible influence Luke. Both have been by Dylan's side for the past decade, mopping up the blood, sweat and tears. The result is a unique comedy brimming with humour, heart, and mild genital discomfort.