Not Available

SEA NATION follows popular GLOBE TREKKER host Megan McCormick as she and a friend take the adventure of a lifetime. They sell everything and leave the comfort and security of routine life behind, venturing out to find extraordinary people and stories that challenge conventional thinking. Whether hitchhiking by boat, trekking through Dominican jungles, confronting tropical storms, lunching with Sir Richard Branson on his private island or dancing with locals on Haitian beaches, the adventure is surprising, inspiring and contagious, resonating with all who yearn to "throw off the bowlines, sails away from the safe harbor...explore...dream." As one viewer said "[d]o not watch this series if you are content with an average existence and don't want a fire lit beneath that adventure in life that you've been dreaming of for years."