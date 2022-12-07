Sea of love

Not Available

For Estrella (Zuria Vega), life is like the sea: full of danger and evil, but also has the ability to fight and move forward. Far from her foster father, this humble fisher has suffered from the disorder that Crazy Casilda (Erika Buenfil) has. Casilda is Estrella's mother, who was in this state after being raped by Guillermo (Juan Ferrara), a wealthy man who is tormented by this sin. Since then, the crazy Casilda roams places aimlessly; however, in the absence of her parents, Estrella received shelter from her humble sponsors who have brought her up as their child. In her fondness for study, Estrella learned to read, and through books, knew what love is. Consequently, she begins to fall for the famous writer, Victor Manuel Galindez (Mario Cimarro).