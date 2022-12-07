Not Available

Set amongst the awesome beauty of the Australian Gold Coast, Sea Patrol follows sailors from every walk of life, age and temperament all crammed aboard the Naval Patrol boat Hammersley, a veritable pressure cooker of emotions desires and ambitions. Whether they are hunting down well armed drug smugglers, chasing thieves or pirates, helping fools, or saving reckless illegal immigrants, their adventures serve to bring the crew together to forge deep and longstanding friendships that cross the class and gender divide. Filmed on the Great Barrier Reef and Mission Beach, Far North Queensland and at Warner Roadshow Studios, Gold Coast, QLD.