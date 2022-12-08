Not Available

Hosted by ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman, the award-winning Sea Rescue™ tells the stories of marine animal rescue, rehabilitation, and return to the wild by the dedicated men and women of the SeaWorld® Rescue Team and partner organizations. With rescue teams on call 24/7 and a legacy spanning more than five decades, SeaWorld has rescued over 26,000 whales, dolphins, sea lions, penguins, manatees, sea turtles and birds, with the ultimate goal of successfully rehabilitating and returning each one to the wild. Sea Rescue shares the teams’ incredible and heartwarming adventures through a combination of first-hand accounts, expert insights, and remarkable footage that will inspire, educate, and enthrall viewers!