Sea Tek is the documentary series that takes viewers into the depths of the ocean to learn about the fascinating undersea world. Sea Tek takes a journey into fascinating shipwrecks, amazing ecosystems full of interesting animals and planets, and more. See spectacular forces of nature like ice, waterspouts, tsunamis and El Nino. Join in for dangerous and interesting work underwater, like underwater welding, ice diving, and underwater cinematography. See cool new technologies like precision submarines, shark surveillance, underwater lasers and more. Learn about why the oceans are important, and some of the benefits that they have to humans, like the cures for disease we have found in our underwater lands. The series gives a comprehensive look at happenings from all realms of science, technology, history, and explorations of the Earth's oceans, giving you a look at all sides of the fascinating part of our planet.