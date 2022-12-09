Not Available

From the sea they strike -- the Navy's SEA WINGS. This collection focuses on America's Naval sea wing defense craft, which include the fastest fighters of the day. Aircraft seen in action include the F-8 Crusader, A-6 Intruder and F/A-18 Hornet, which carry the latest computer controlled missiles and radar-jamming equipment. These modern marvels are the gatekeepers of America's defense. Set out to sea with the F/A-18 Hornet, the historical TBM Avenger, and of course, the F-14 Tomcat, while providing the largest show-of-force the United States military has to offer.There is no such thing as a training mission for a carrier pilot. Every decision, every mission has life or death consequences. Prepare to earn your Sea Wings. Seawings Productions Inc. co-production with The Discovery Channel.