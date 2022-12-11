Not Available

Estela, an influential businesswoman, arrives at the port of Pucusana on behalf of a consortium that wishes to transform the port into an exclusive tourist resort. The resistance of the locals and the insistence of investors reach their peak when two fishermen find Estela mysteriously murdered. Leonardo Oviedo, Estela's partner, goes to the port to investigate the homicide and finish the negotiation with his girlfriend Mariana, his secretary (and lover) Charo and his clumsy assistant Ramos. This fact triggers a violent history, which puts the entire port in panic. Mariana, sensitive and confused, will seek refuge in a fisherman named Iván with whom she begins a relationship