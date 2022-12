Not Available

An epic love story in nine parts, following the progress of handsome rogue Bob Longman , an ambitious working-class Yorkshire lad. The series begins with a feature-length episode by award-winning writer Peter Ransley. A Modest Hero. December 1943, Seaforth, Yorkshire: Bob, a young criminal on the run, rescues Paula while posing as an air-raid warden. From this moment on they develop a passionate obsession for each other.