Sealed With A Kiss

Orphaned as a child, TongXue lives under the care of her maternal uncle. While she was working at a cafe, she caught the attention and attraction of Mo ShaoQian, CEO of YuanZhong Corporation. Little does she know that her father once betrayed YuanZhong Corporation by selling classified business details to a rival and indirectly caused Mo ShaoQian's father death. TongXue's father's betrayal plunged YuanZhong Corporation into a serious crisis and ShaoQian was forced to enter a political marriage with Mu YongFei, heiress to Mu Corporation, in order save his father's company. On their wedding night, ShaoQian became repulsed by YongFei's possessive, condescending attitude, and could not stand to live under the same roof with her. ShaoQian continuously sought to divorce Yongfei for the next ten years, but she resolutely refused despite both leading separate lives and being in a nominal marriage. After ShaoQian discovers TongXue's identity, he seeks to avenge his father's death. ShaoQian uses criminal evidence (embezzlement) against TongXue's uncle to blackmail her to live with him as his mistress. As ShaoQian gets to know TongXue, he begins to harbor very conflicted feelings for her. On the surface, he treats TongXue coldly and toys with her emotions. Secretively, ShaoQian cannot help himself but falls hopelessly in with love her and wants to protect her... But will TongXue be able to let go of her childhood sweetheart and reciprocates his feelings?