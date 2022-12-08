Sean Saves the World

Not Available

Sean Hayes stars as Sean, a divorced gay dad who juggles a lot: a successful but demanding career, offbeat employees, pushy mom Lorna and weekends with his teenage daughter Ellie. So when his 14-year-old bundle of joy moves in full-time, it's a whole new world. Never one to do anything halfway, Sean's intent on being the best dad ever, so he loads up on parenting how-to books and plans Pinterest-worthy family dinners. But then his company's new owner decides Sean and his team should work longer hours, throwing a kink in his perfectly constructed work/life balance. Ellie, a normal girl who wants to hang with her friends and eat on the run, sees this development as a plus. From keeping his boss happy, his employees motivated and enduring his mother's tactless "advice" to raising a smart, grounded and healthy kid, it's going to be a growing experience, to say the least.