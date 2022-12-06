Not Available

Does Susan love him? Will Angela stop hassling him? Is Morrissey God? Why do people laugh at his own poetry? And how are all these questions connected? In this highly original, seven part sitcom, the completely ordinary and thoroughly perplexed Sean Hughes is plucked from obscurity and kept for seven weeks in a TV studio - which just so happens to be a brick-by-brick reconstruction of his Muswell Hill flat. Trapped, he is forced to share his misgivings and everyday with the studio audience - who along with the script writers such as Samuel Beckett - try to keep him happy by re-arranging his love life and wheeling in his local pub, the corner shop and a park bench. Sean's Show features guest appearances from Windsor Davies, The Bay City Rollers and The Late Show's Tracy McLeod.