Search for the Double Eagle

Smithsonian Channel -- The 1933 Double Eagle is more than just a rare coin. It's a lightening rod for history, greed and corruption. Never officially issued, the coin was slated for destruction after being minted, but some Double Eagles escaped the meltdown and immediately became the obsession of billionaires, kings and criminal investigators. Join us as we recreate the story of the world's most valuable coin, a journey that takes us to an Egyptian King's palace, a Secret Service sting operation and the most extraordinary auction of the century.