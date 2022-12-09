Not Available

Stonemasons Jim and Bill Vieira are on a quest to investigate an incredible theory: that the myths and legends we’ve all been told about giants are actually rooted in fact. Jim has researched over 1,000 accounts of skeletons seven feet tall or over unearthed across America in the 19th and 20th centuries. SEARCH FOR THE LOST GIANTS will follow the Vieira brothers on their quest to find evidence of these missing bones, which seem to have slipped through the hands of history. They’ll dig for secret chambers, explore underground tunnels and dive into the deepest museum storage vaults–all to find that one bone, that one hair, that single strand of giant DNA that will answer the question: did giants walk the Earth?