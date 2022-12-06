Not Available

Welcome to Skelton Island, why don't you try to... Search For Treasure Island Paul Raymond went out on a boat in search of Flint's hidden treasure and never came back. A year later, Sally, Mark and Jacqui Raymond follow in his footsteps to Samoa to find him. They find a young girl named Thea floating on a raft before entering a terrifying storm known as a Malstrom. Washed up on the island and seperated, they must work together to survive. Remaining hidden from the Samurai and out of the long running fued between the Traders and the Horselords. But could it be that one person is behind everything going on...and if it is, can he be stopped? Only one person can have the treasure...who will it be? INTRO - Season 1: Robert Louis Stevenson to Bauman as he lays dying: "The Island. My Island. It's real. I leave you the quest Bauman. The Island, and the treasure." Season 1 Tribes: Traders - German - 150 years Horselords - Spanish Samurai -