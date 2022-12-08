Searching for Lost Worlds

Not Available

Journey into lush jungle foliage, up fog-bathed mountains, under flaming desert sands, back in time. How would it feel to be the first one, to be a bold explorer, to make a one-of-a-kind discovery? Return to the golden age of exploration as five men set out into the world to make their names. This exciting five-episode Discovery Channel series will take you to South Africa, the Gobi Desert, the Andes Mountains, Egypt's Valley of the Kings, and the islands of Crete and Santorini to discover the missing link in human evolution, the bones of new dinosaur species, the lost city of the Inca, the undisturbed tomb of King Tutankhamun, and the lost civilization of the Minoans.