Ann Jie broke up with her boyfriend and disappeared for six years. Living overseas she was in a car accident and temporarily got blind. When she wants to commit suicide, she was saved by a stranger and befriended with her live saver a kind and gentle man. But when her eyes got better, her friend disappears without a trace. Ann Jie returns home after six years. Back to her family and back to Chen Xi Xi, a cold and aggressive man. What kind of secret keeps Chen Xi Xi in his heart?