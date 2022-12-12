Not Available

Season of Love is a 2013 Hong Kong TVB romance drama that explores the complexity of human love. The drama is a collection of love stories made up of four different segments, with each segment representing one of the four season of the year. Him Law and Toby Leung were featured in the Spring segment. The Summer segment featured Kate Tsui and Ron Ng. The Autumn segment featured a complex love triangle portrayed by Nancy Wu, Vincent Wong and Oscar Leung while the Winter segment featured Kenneth Ma and Myolie Wu.