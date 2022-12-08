Season of the Tiger

Not Available

Separate, they are a marching band and a football team. Together, they are the greatest show in all of college athletics. While the most dominant Black College football team in history, the Grambling Tigers, provide the hits and the speed, the Mighty Tiger Marching Band adds the swagger and the funk. Together they are the “sound and fury” of Grambling State University. While as many fans come to games for the spectacle of the 200-man band (think "Drumline," the movie based on the band) as they do for the football team, the real drama happens off the field.