Not Available

ESPN’s award-winning Content Development unit will create four one-hour documentaries highlighting the traditions, rivalries and unique stories of the Southeastern Conference. The SEC Storied series debuted on ESPNU Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET with Herschel, about former University of Georgia and pro football standout, Herschel Walker. ESPNU will televise four SEC Storied documentaries per year. The series' second film highlighting the first SEC football championship game aired in December. All of the films will re-air on ESPN or ESPN2. John Dahl, executive producer, ESPN Content Development, said, "We pride ourselves on our dedication to storytelling. The SEC's rich, layered history certainly lends itself to a series of this kind. We look forward to sharing these captivating stories with SEC fans." SEC Commissioner Mike Slive said, "The SEC Storied series will be an opportunity to take fans behind the scenes of some of the compelling stories that have been part of the history of the Southeastern Conference. These films will add to ESPN's list of outstanding production in the tradition of its 30 for 30 series."